Panvel records 24 new Covid cases

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:47 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid 19 cases on Monday with 24 new cases. The total tally is 180.

Among the new cases are of a BEST conductor; two members of a family of another BEST conductor; two members of a family of a police sub-inspector, who had tested positive earlier; a police constable from Nagpada police station; and four members of a police sub-inspector’s family living in Roadpali. The police sub-inspector had earlier tested positive.

