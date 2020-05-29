Panvel records 29 new Covid cases

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 29 more cases on Thursday, taking the total to 448. Two deaths were also reported.

Metropolis Lab will conduct 10,000 Covid tests free in Panvel. This will help the civic body save ₹4.5 crore.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 78 new cases on Thursday. The total cases in Navi Mumbai are 1,931. Two deaths were reported. Five children, including a month-old-baby, are among the new Covid positive cases.