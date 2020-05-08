Panvel records three Covid deaths

Three Covid deaths were reported in Panvel on Friday as the city’s total cases touched 138 with eight new cases on Friday.

A 54-year-old woman from Kamothe, who was suffering from blood pressure and liver problems, died. Her daughter-in-law works in a clinic in Kamothe.

The other two deaths were of a 70-year-old man and a 52-year-old resident of Khanda Colony.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has declared Kamothe node a containment zone as it has recorded 50 cases.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “We have sealed 23 buildings in the node. Only those residents working in essential and emergency service can go out after their identity cards are verified.”