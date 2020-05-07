Panvel reports record spike with 17 new cases

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported its highest single-day spike with 17 new Covid positive cases on Thursday, taking the total count to 130.

Among the new cases are two members of a family of a Covid positive BEST driver from Kamothe, a 49-year-old nurse of a civic hospital in Nerul, a 48-year-old NMMC nurse, a 50-year -old NMMC sanitation worker living in New Panvel, a 57-year-old sanitation worker who works in a hospital in Mumbai, a 58-year-old BEST conductor living in Kalamboli and 26- year-old wife of a Covid positive BEST driver living in Kamothe.