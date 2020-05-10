Panvel’s Roadpali residents keep virus at bay

Sections
Updated: May 10, 2020 20:24 IST

By Padmja Sinha,

Roadpali, a node in Panvel off Sion-Panvel highway, and surrounded by Covid hotspots such as Kamothe, Kalamboli and Kharghar, has not recorded any positive case so far.

Till Saturday, Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had recorded 143 cases.

Residents claimed they have been taking all safety measures to ensure there is no spread of infection.

More than 7,000 residents live in 78 housing societies at Roadpali.



Roadpali Residents’ Welfare Association (RRWA) said they have made sure groceries, fruits and vegetables supplies reach residents.

Deepak Khasturi, RRWA secretary, said, “A packet with 21 types of vegetables is delivered at the residents’ doorstep. The vendor is a resident of Roadpali itself. Vegetable vans were also arranged where people can buy vegetables by following social distancing. Bulk order of the grocery is placed online which is later segregated.”

Most housing societies carry out disinfection and sanitisation drives regularly.

They have thermal screening device and everyone who comes in is screened.

“Nobody is allowed inside the society premises. All service providers have to through thermal screening,” said Khasturi.

Residents conduct awareness drive regularly and tell people how to be safe.

Those in essential services sector who travel to Mumbai every day too are extra careful.

“All measures are in place everywhere. But, we make sure we follow safety precautions strictly,” said Vikesh Deo, 50, a Roadpali resident.

Members from every housing society watch out for morning and evening walkers and ask them to stay indoors.

Jamir Lengarekar, additional commissioner of PCMC, said, “If the residents are responsible, it means less burden on us. No positive case from the node is good news for us and we hope residents keep up the efforts.”

