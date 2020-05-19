Sections
Panvel starts online sale of liquor

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:57 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Tuesday permitted online sale of alcohol with home delivery in its jurisdiction. Counter sale of liquor is not permitted.

The decision comes around 10 days after PCMC allowed stand-alone shops to open in its areas.

Panvel municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “The state government has permitted home delivery of liquor and issued guidelines accordingly. We have allowed home delivery of liquor from today.”

Deshmukh said, “If any shopkeeper is found indulging in counter sale, strict action will be taken against him. The officials have been ordered to seal such shops.”



On Tuesday, Panvel recorded 18 new cases, taking the total to 289.

Navi Mumbai recorded two Covid deaths and 57 new cases on Tuesday.

The total tally in the city is 1,321. Among the 57 positive cases, the highest is from Turbhe at 15, followed by Nerul at 12 cases.

