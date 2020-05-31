Panvel tally surge past 500 with 30 new cases

Sections
Updated: May 31, 2020 23:23 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

A total of 30 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panvel on Sunday, the highest single-day jump.

The total cases recorded by Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are 526. The new cases include three members of a family from Kalamboli.

Of the total positive cases reported in the PCMC jurisdiction, 92 are from Kalamboli, 198 are from Kamothe, 115 from Kharghar, 79 from New Panvel, 35 from Panvel and seven from Taloja.

Navi Mumbai’s Covid case was 2,204 on Sunday with 94 new cases on Sunday.



Three deaths were also reported, taking the total toll to 73.

Among the new cases are five children -- a five-year-old boy from Kopar Khairane, a 15-year-old girl from Koprigaon in Vashi, a seven-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl from Kopar Khairane and a 12-year-old boy from Kopar Khairane.

