Parcel booking gathers pace in Ludhiana

Against 150 to 200 parcels daily during the curfew, the number has now significantly gone up to 1,800-2,000 articles a day

Updated: May 24, 2020 19:11 IST

By Harvinder Kaur, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The department of posts, Ludhiana, books 3,000 to 4,000 articles a day normally.

After the state government lifted curfew in Punjab on May 18, the department of posts, Ludhiana, has witnessed a surge in parcel booking with people frequenting post office branches to place orders for medicines, registered posts and other articles.

Against booking of 150 to 200 parcels daily during the curfew period, the number has now significantly gone up to 1,800-2,000 articles a day within a week of lifting of restrictions.

Amanpreet Singh, senior superintendent of post office, Ludhiana, said that as the business operations are gradually coming on track, the bookings for various parts of the country have increased.

“Normally, we book 3,000 to 4,000 articles a day. We are expecting them to increase further after May 31, when lockdon 4.0 is likely to end,” said Amanpreet Singh.



Ludhiana senior superintendent of post office said the department staff have been taking all necessary measures concerning Covid-19.

“We are following standard operating procedure (SOP) at every level to ensure that our staff remain safe while executing delivery of posts and articles reach people safely in a time-bound manner. There are foot operated hand sanitiser stands at the entry of our offices for visitors and all parcels are sanitised before being dispatched,” he added.

Official said that they were also sanitising mail motor service (MMS) vehicles, mail boxes and its offices on regular basis.

Giving priority to medicines and medical aids, the department of posts, Punjab circle, has booked and delivered 18,723 articles since the lockdown.

