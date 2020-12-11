Parcel delivery exec ‘loses’ bag with Rs5.5 lakh

Sections
Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 20:37 IST

PUNE: A parcel delivery executive from Ahmednagar was robbed of Rs 5,50,000, that he was carrying for his employer, on Wednesday morning.

The complainant was identified as Mayur Vitthal Mulik (24) a resident of Christ lane in Kapad bazar area of Ahmednagar, according to the police.

Mulik works for a private courier service in Ahmednagar. He was entrusted with the responsibility of carrying Rs 5,50,000 of the company to Pune.

The money was in a nylon bag which was inside a grey colour backpack, according to the complainant. He was bringing the money from Ahmednagar to the Pune office of Sunshine courier service.

“Until the bus crossed Supe, he was sitting on the floor of the bus. After Supe, he went to the sleeping arrangement that was above the seats and took the bag as a pillow. When he woke up, the bag was gone,” said Police sub inspector Pratap Giri of Khadki police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 379 (punishment for theft) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station.

