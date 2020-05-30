Parents anxious over plan to reopen schools in July

PUNE: After Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, on Friday, made it clear that schools will not reopen in June, but govt is considering reopening them in July, teachers and parents want to further delay the reopening of schools.

Concesso Britto a teacher at Bishop School ( Mohammadwadi ) said, “ Parents will not send their kids till the contagion is over. There are more than 40 students in a class. It is essential to postpone the reopening of schools as it is risky for students, teachers and parents.”

Clarence D’Souza, a teacher from a school in Salunke Vihar said “ The management had called us to the school to discuss about reopening but we categorically told them that the parents and teachers think that the contagion is far from over and there is a serious risk to the lives of the students. The classrooms are usually crowded and social distancing is mandatory. Similarly, recesses will bring the students together, leading to violation of social distancing norms. When adults are violating social distancing norms, then school students are younger and not mature enough to understand the dangers of intermingling. We have communicated that the schools can start in either August or later, once the epidemic starts receding completely from the city.”

Sabeeha Shaikh, a parent from Kondhwa said, “I am extremely concerned about schools reopening. What is the guarantee of my child’s safety and I am also worried about arrangements at school. I think life is far more important than starting the school. We are ready to wait for the next six months rather than endangering the lives of our children,” she said.

Manjushree Patil, a parent from Lohegaon said, “We have been keeping a close tab on the situation. The schools must not reopen in July as the virus is still spreading in the city and we fear that our child are at risk. The government must send clear guidelines to the school and inform the parents about what it plans to do with the academic session.”