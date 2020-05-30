Sections
Home / Cities / Parents anxious over plan to reopen schools in July

Parents anxious over plan to reopen schools in July

PUNE: After Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, on Friday, made it clear that schools will not reopen in June, but govt is considering reopening them in July, teachers and parents...

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: After Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, on Friday, made it clear that schools will not reopen in June, but govt is considering reopening them in July, teachers and parents want to further delay the reopening of schools.

Concesso Britto a teacher at Bishop School ( Mohammadwadi ) said, “ Parents will not send their kids till the contagion is over. There are more than 40 students in a class. It is essential to postpone the reopening of schools as it is risky for students, teachers and parents.”

Clarence D’Souza, a teacher from a school in Salunke Vihar said “ The management had called us to the school to discuss about reopening but we categorically told them that the parents and teachers think that the contagion is far from over and there is a serious risk to the lives of the students. The classrooms are usually crowded and social distancing is mandatory. Similarly, recesses will bring the students together, leading to violation of social distancing norms. When adults are violating social distancing norms, then school students are younger and not mature enough to understand the dangers of intermingling. We have communicated that the schools can start in either August or later, once the epidemic starts receding completely from the city.”

Sabeeha Shaikh, a parent from Kondhwa said, “I am extremely concerned about schools reopening. What is the guarantee of my child’s safety and I am also worried about arrangements at school. I think life is far more important than starting the school. We are ready to wait for the next six months rather than endangering the lives of our children,” she said.



Manjushree Patil, a parent from Lohegaon said, “We have been keeping a close tab on the situation. The schools must not reopen in July as the virus is still spreading in the city and we fear that our child are at risk. The government must send clear guidelines to the school and inform the parents about what it plans to do with the academic session.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Khanna police station torture: Unable to meet SIT officials, LIP leaders remove kurta in protest
May 31, 2020 00:40 IST
State proposes submerged plateau off Malvan to be declared as protected
May 31, 2020 00:36 IST
Two undertrials among nine fresh Covid-19 cases in Ludhiana
May 31, 2020 00:32 IST
Maha fresh norms expected today?
May 31, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.