Parents’ association claims their fee protest sabotaged, cops lodge FIR

The Ghaziabad police on Wednesday cleared a parents’ protest outside the district headquarters, claiming they had to test them for Covid-19. Other parents, however, claim that the test was just an excuse to prevent them from making their “legitimate” demands heard.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday had lent her support to the protest and, in a Facebook post, asked that the government intervene.

The Ghaziabad parents’ association had been on a hunger strike since September 2, demanding the waiver of school quarterly fee for the lockdown period when many of them had lost their jobs or suffered a pay cut. They also demanded that school fees should be based on online education and not regular fees.

On Tuesday, its president Seema Tyagi was admitted to hospital after her health deteriorated.

On Wednesday 7am, police picked up the four protesting parents, including a woman, and took them to MMG Hospital for the test.

“We suspected that the protesters had come in contact with a circle officer who was posted on duty at the site and tested positive for Covid-19. So, we took them for Covid-19 testing. Further, since the protest was in violation of prohibitory orders, the district officials gave a police complaint on the basis of which we registered an FIR,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

The FIR included IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

GPA members, however, suspected the removal was planned and said they could not contact those who had been picked up.

“One of the four is a woman who is diabetic and her husband was frantically searching for her to give her medicines but none of them could be found at the police station, police line or the MMG Hospital. Once the parents were picked up, the cops also took away our tents, generators sets and other items which we had hired. It is a planned action against the parents as the district officials have no answers to our demands,” said Seema Tyagi from a private hospital in Kavi Nagar.

She said that it was surprising that the administration woke up to their protest only on Wednesday.

“We had given the administration a written intimation of our protest about 15 days ago. Suddenly, they found our protest illegal on Wednesday. It is also surprising that the police took away only four parents for testing and no other persons or police personnel deployed at the site. There were hundreds of people who had come to the site to support us,” Tyagi said. “In case any of our four members turn positive for Covid-19 we will get them retested. We have lost trust in the health department’s reports.”

When contacted, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey referred the matter to Shailendra Singh, additional district magistrate (city) who did not respond to repeated calls for comment.

Ghaziabad chief medical officer Dr. NK Gupta said that the district administration sought his opinion for testing the protesters. “I opined that everyone must be tested and not specifically just four persons,” he said.

MMG Hospital chief medical superintendent Dr Anurag Bhargava said, “All four were tested negative on the TrueNat machine. Till the time their test reports came, they were made to stay in holding area,” he said. A holding area is where people who are awaiting their test results are made to wait. Till Wednesday late evening, HT could not reach the four persons for comment.

Congress support

The Congress in the afternoon gathered near Ghanta Ghar and tried to block the road in protest.

“We came to support the parents’ protest. The action against them is totally unacceptable,” said Bijender Yadav, Ghaziabad district president from the Congress.

SP (city)Verma said that the police so far did not lodge any FIR against the Congress protesters but may act if the administration complains. “They were trying to block the main road at Ghanta Ghar but were from doing so. About five or six of them were picked up and later let off. As of now there is no FIR lodged,” he added.