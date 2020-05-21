Sections
Parents cry foul as Patiala pvt school asks for admission fee from Class 11 students

Punjab government has prohibited collection of any fee, except for tuition fee; school had asked parents for calendar and Christmas fee etc; minister says will look into the matter

Updated: May 21, 2020 22:58 IST

By Harmandeep Singh, Hindustan Times Patiala

District education officer (DEO) secondary Harinder Kaur will seek an explanation from British Coed High School in the city after it sent repeated messages to parents of students in Class 11 to pay up fee under the heads of annual fee; admission fee; library fee; calendar and Christmas fee etc, in addition to the entire tuition fee of the first quarter (April, May and June months). The school had asked for Rs 45,400 to be deposited by May 21 (Thursday) and some parents told HT it had also started online classes of some students who did pay up from Wednesday. The school had 50 admitted 50 students in Class 11.

The Punjab government, however, has stipulated that school cannot charge any fee except for the tuition fee during the lockdown period. The guidelines also say that even after the pandemic situation improves and heads towards normalcy, a month would be provided to parents for deposit of the fee.

“I have received complaints against British Coed High School on Thursday evening. I will seek explanation from school from Friday and will take action,” said the DEO.

Mrs Kiren Harika, executive principal of the school, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.



Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla said, “I will immediately look into the matter.”

