Sections
Home / Cities / Parents hold bike rally against school for charging fee during lockdown in Ludhiana

Parents hold bike rally against school for charging fee during lockdown in Ludhiana

In a letter submitted to the school administration, they demanded the school not to charge the fee as classes were not conducted for two months.

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In a memorandum to deputy commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal, parents asked for relief during this time of financial crises (ht photo)

For charging fee during the lockdown, around 50 parents of students studying in Shamrock Christian Senior Secondary School, Hambran Road, held a bike rally from the school till deputy commissioner office on Tuesday.

In a memorandum to deputy commissioner Pradeep Aggarwal, parents asked for relief during this time of financial crises.

Meanwhile, in a letter submitted to the school administration, they demanded the school not to charge the fee as classes were not conducted for two months.

“Your staff members send the homework through WhatsApp, which is not online study. Parents themselves are helping their children with the syllabus. Therefore, the fee demanded by you is illegal and amounts to unfair trade practice and cheating,” the memorandum read.



The parents also demanded the school not to charge any annual fee and said, “We don’t want to purchase the books from the school. Rather than giving us discounts at such a time, they are charging more than the market rates.”

Hemant Kumar, whose son studies in Class 3, said, “Even after the recent Punjab and Haryana high court order, which has allowed the school to charge 70% of the total fee, this school is asking us to pay the full amount by May 31. The DC has assured us that he will look into the matter.”

Pradeep Singh, principal of the school, however, said that the parents will have to pay the fee.

“Our teachers have worked hard throughout the lockdown to give online classes to students, but their salaries for April are still pending. Parents can pay the fee in any way, monthly, bimonthly or quarterly. There will be no concession in that,” she said.

On the issue of charges of books, she said that all the books from class 6 to 12 are from NCERT and the parents don’t wish to purchase them from the school, can buy them anywhere from the market since they are easily available.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4,000 get ration under PM scheme in Mohali
May 26, 2020 23:11 IST
A day after JD-U MLA booked for triple murder, his brother shot dead
May 26, 2020 23:10 IST
Caterer killed in Yerawada, 4 minors among 8 held
May 26, 2020 23:10 IST
Man bludgeoned to death in Hadapsar
May 26, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.