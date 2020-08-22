Parents of Sonepat couple suspected to be murdered booked

Sections
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 21:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Assistant sub-inspector Puran Singh of Mohana police station said they have recovered the body of a woman from Jhajjar and a team has been sent for her identification. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The parents of a Sonepat couple, suspected to be murdered, have been booked, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to fore when the man’s mother visited the police station and accused the woman’s family of killing them. She told the police that her son had eloped with an eighteen-year-old woman of the same village on August 10.

She said that the woman’s parents caught them from Jind’s Safidon a week ago and killed them.

Assistant sub-inspector Puran Singh of Mohana police station said they have recovered the body of a woman from Jhajjar and a team has been sent for her identification.



“We have started a search for the duo’s bodies. We have registered a case of murder against their parents and will be questioning them soon,” the ASI added.

