Sections
Home / Cities / Parked car stolen from Nerul

Parked car stolen from Nerul

A parked car was stolen from a service lane at Nerul on Saturday. Nitin Pujari, 27, a tourist driver, had parked his car along the Palm Beach Road since the lockdown was imposed on March 22.The...

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:11 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

A parked car was stolen from a service lane at Nerul on Saturday.

Nitin Pujari, 27, a tourist driver, had parked his car along the Palm Beach Road since the lockdown was imposed on March 22.

The car, valued at ₹2 lakh, was locked and parked along the service lane. Pujari told the police that he would often visit the spot to check the car.

When Pujari went to check on Saturday, he could not find his car. The Nerul police have registered a case of theft but said they have not found any CCTV footage of the theft.



“We are investigating if the car crossed any checkpoint. We are checking the CCTV footage in the area for further leads,” said Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector at Nerul police station.

In another case, unknown people stole alcohol bottles worth ₹21,113 and ₹5,000 cash from a wine shop in Kopar Khairane.

The liquor shop manager had made markings for social distancing on May 4, ahead of the orders to reopen wine shops. When he came to the shop on Thursday, he found the shutter lock broken and the alcohol bottles and cash stolen.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
May 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border
May 11, 2020 01:36 IST
Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation
May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
May 11, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.