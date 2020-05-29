Part of ceiling collapses in Noida Sector 77 society, second incident in two days in GB Nagar

Noida:

Two days after a portion of a ceiling collapsed at a flat in a Greater Noida West high-rise, a similar incident took place in a society in Noida Sector 77 on Friday, leaving residents of the society worried about safety over poor quality construction.

The Friday’s incident was reported from Prateek Wisteria society under Sector 49 police jurisdiction around 9am when a part of the ceiling at a flat collapsed.

“I received minor injury to my shoulder during the collapse,” said Chitra Rekha Singh, the flat occupant.

According to her, a collapse had also taken place in her house in November last year after which the society management had taken care of the repairs. Although the family had pointed other weak spots that time, nothing was done about them leading to the Friday’s collapse, Singh said.

The family, however, does not want to take up the matter with local police and are content with only the repairs by the management.

Noida police officials said that they are aware of the case but cannot take legal action unless the family files a formal complaint.

Surprisingly, the developer of the society denied the incident. “Nothing of the sort has happened, and we have anyways given the handover to the Apartment Owners’ Association (AOA). This fall is in their purview,” said Prashant Tiwari, CMD, Prateek Group.

On May 27, a similar collapse had occurred at a flat in Ajnara Homes society in Greater Noida West in which a seven-year-old boy had sustained head injuries. The family had filed a case with the Bisrakh police after which three people from the developer and management end were arrested.

The Friday’s case has residents worried for long term safety in the society.

“There are visible cracks and damage in other flats and balconies. Time and again we have highlighted this issue without any resolution from officials. The poor quality of construction has put the residents’ lives at risk,” said Amit Gupta, president, Prateek Wisteria AOA.