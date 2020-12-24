Parties woo Independents as they emerge key players for at least four J&K DDCs

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, whose National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party are part of the PAGD that swept the polls in Kashmir Valley, have alleged that some Independents have been “abducted” and forced to support the BJP. (ANI)

Political parties in Jammu & Kashmir have begun seeking the support of Independent candidates, who have become crucial to the control of at least four out of 20 District Development Councils (DDC) including that of Srinagar for which election results were declared on Tuesday.

Independents account for 18% of the total of 278 elected DDC members. Out of 14 DDC seats in Srinagar, independents have won seven. The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the six-member grouping formed in October to fight for the restoration of the region’s special status, and Apni Party have bagged three seats each. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) won the remaining seat.

Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, whose National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party are part of the PAGD that swept the polls in Kashmir Valley, have alleged that some Independents have been “abducted” and forced to support the BJP.

“The administration has now taken on the responsibility of trying to collect independent candidates for the BJP & it’s recently formed subsidiary. It seems the government doesn’t have enough to do & has branched out in to this line of work as well,” he tweeted. “An ex-MLC [member of legislative council] of @JKNC_ [NC] from South Kashmir has been taken away by the police to stop him contacting the independent DDC members elected in his district. At the same time the authorities are taking the trouble to transport some of these independents to Srinagar for ‘discussions’.”

Mufti also blamed the BJP and “its proxies” for abducting independent candidates. “BJP & its proxies are sore losers & have resorted to abducting independents who won DDC elections. They are shamelessly using all means to increase their tally. This isn’t dance but death of democracy in J&K,” Mufti tweeted.

PAGD leaders said they were in touch with Independent candidates and aim to control all the 10 district councils in the Kashmir Valley. “...some independents have joined us and more will join us in the coming days. We are in touch with many candidates who have a clean image,” said a PAGD leader on condition of anonymity.

Apni Party President Syed Altaf Bukhari said he too has the support of some independents. “People across Jammu & Kashmir, especially in district Srinagar, deserve accolades for coming out in support of Apni Party and ensuring the win of its candidates...”

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur denied allegations that the Independents were being forced to join his party. “...every party is trying to seek the support of Independent candidates. So far, in Kashmir, nobody has joined us.”

The eight-phase DDC elections were the first such exercise in Jammu & Kashmir since Constitution’s Article 370, which gave the region special status, was scrapped in August 2019.

The PAGD won 110 seats of the total 280 across 20 districts. The BJP grabbed 75 seats and emerged as the single-largest party. It won 72 out of 140 seats in the Hindu-dominated Jammu region.