Pasta, pizza, ‘pinni’…Ludhiana villages spoil farmers for choice

Residents of Barmi and Boparai Kalan villages have started a ‘langar’ of pizza and pasta for the protesters at Singhu border.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:38 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

Pizzas being served to protesting farmers. (HT Photo )

From pasta to pizza to ‘pinni’, the villages of Ludhiana are keeping the platter of farmers protesting on Delhi border versatile. Villagers are crowdfunding to send cooked food and raw material to the protest site, besides running pizza and pasta langars at the Delhi border.

Latest consignment of khoya pinni, ghee, biscuits and 15-quintal milk was sent by five villages of Khanna. Kirpal Singh, president of Mahaser Gurdwara in Daheru, said the residents of Daheru, Harbanspura, Roopa, Gandhuan and Lalauri Khurd contributed to send essentials to Delhi on December 9 and 10. Also, 50kg of dry fruits, including almonds, cashews and raisins, were sent to Delhi.

Jagjit Singh from Viveksar Gurdwara said announcements were made, asking people to contribute for the cause. “We received such a overwhelming response. Some contributed with cash, others brought milk, sugar, desi ghee; while women visitors to the gurdwara helped in making ‘khoya pinnis’,” he said. He said that it took three days to prepare and pack the food products.

Rajinder Singh Benipal, a Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) activist from Khanna who donated milk, said after preparing the food, another challenge was to transport the products. “Then an NRI came forward and offered to fund for the fuel cost of 11 vehicles that would carry the food up to the protest site,” said Benipal.

Also, residents of Barmi and Boparai Kalan villages have started a ‘langar’ of pizza and pasta for the protesters at Singhu border. “We thought why not offer pizza and pasta to youngsters who are camping at the protest site. So far, we have offered over 2,000 pizzas’ and over 20 kg of pasta among the youngsters,” said Sikander Singh of Boparai Kalan village.

DOCTORS FROM LUDHIANA RENDERING SERVICES 

Doctors from Ludhiana, too, are visiting the protest site on Delhi border to offer their services to the ailing farmers. Indian Doctors for Peace and Development (IDPD) senior vice-president DrArun Mitra led a team of doctors visited the protest site. Another team comprising Dr Gaurav Sachedeva, Dr Balbir Singh, Dr HS Pannu and Dr Harpal Singh examined the ailing farmers. “Majority of the protesting farmers are elderly and many among them have forgotten to carry along their medicines. Many of them have hypertension and diabetes,” said Dr Sachdeva.

