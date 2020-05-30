Patchy rain to keep temp below 40 degrees C in NCR, say weather scientists

Noida: With temperatures well under season’s average against the unbearable heat last week, weather analysts have predicted that the national capital region will stay clear of heatwaves for at least a week.

Between May 22 and 27, Delhi-NCR in general, and especially parts of western Uttar Pradesh – Noida and Ghaziabad – suffered a heat wave and an intense heat wave with the maximum temperature reaching up to 46 degrees Celsius on May 27. However, with a western disturbance and change of the wind direction by Wednesday, May 28, the heat wave started to abate. On May 29, the region also witnessed an average 3.5mm rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting light rain on Sunday May 31.

According to the weather department, the effect of the current western disturbance will stay till at least Sunday, with maximum temperature not likely to exceed 40 degrees.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Noida and Ghaziabad was recorded at 34.8 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average, against 33 degrees a day earlier and 41 degrees a day before that. The minimum temperature was recorded at 22 degrees, same as a day earlier.

“The region will witness patchy rain. However, it would be enough to keep temperatures from going above 40 degrees,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.