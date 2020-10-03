Sections
Pathankot man booked for raping woman, duping her of ₹2 lakh

Borrowed the money to start a business, establish physical relations without her consent and later refused to marry her.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 18:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A Pathankot man has been booked for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman for two years and duping her of Rs 2 lakh in cash.

His parents have also been booked for cheating the woman.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Saini of Taragarh village, Pathankot, and his parents, Avtar Prithviraj and Raj Rani.

In her complaint to police, the woman said she had separated from her husband in 2018 over domestic violence and him suspecting her of infidelity. Saini was their tenant back then and often rescued her from her husband’s onslaughts.



After her divorce, Saini proposed to her for marriage, which she accepted. After their families met, their wedding was scheduled for January 2019.

Meanwhile, Saini forced her into physical relations without her consent. Besides, he borrowed Rs 2 lakh from her to start a business.

As January 2019 approached, he advised her to postpone their wedding as his business was not profitable. Thereafter, he kept delaying the marriage and eventually refused to marry her, prompting her to approach the police.

ASI Resham Singh, who is investigating the case, said Saini had been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused and his parents.

