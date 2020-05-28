Patiala man held for murdering 17-year-old farm labourer in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana Rural police claim to have solved the murder of a 17-year-old boy, who was found dead in a field in Jagraon’s Punjabi Bagh area on May 25, with the arrest of a Patiala man.

With the arrest of the accused, Mohammad Abdul, police have also solved another blind murder case from 2017.

Police claimed that the accused sodomised the 17-year-old before strangling him to death with a rope, a portion of which was found near the body.

The deceased, who hailed from Sundar Nagar, Odisha, was found dead in a farmer’s field, where he was employed as a labourer.

Following the discovery, a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the unidentified assailant.

“A team of CIA Jagraon and Jagraon City SHO carried out the investigation and arrested the accused. The police have recovered a rope, a plier and keys of the tubewell room, where the deceased lived, from the possession of the accused,” said Vivek Sheel Soni, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Ludhiana Rural, adding that the boy’s clothes that Abdul had hidden in the nearby bushes were also found.

Stating that they were tracing his past record, the SSP said Abdul had confessed to sodomising the boy before strangling him to death.

According to police, he killed the boy to settle a score with the father of the farmer for whom the deceased worked. He killed the boy in the farmer’s field and left him there to defame the family.

MURDERED ANOTHER YOUTH

Soni said Abdul had confessed to killing another youth in February 2017. The deceased’s naked body was found in Gulabi Bagh, Jagraon, following which a case under Sections 302, 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC was registered against the unidentified accused.

“Abdul has confessed to strangling this youth as well. He is being questioned further,” the SSP said.

CONCEALING IDENTITY

Soni said while the accused belonged to a Jatt Sikh family, he was concealing his real identity.