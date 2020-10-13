Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Patiala man killed in hit-and-run at Zirakpur

Patiala man killed in hit-and-run at Zirakpur

He was on his way to Chandigarh when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his Honda Activa on the highway

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 30-year-old man from Patiala was killed when an unidentified vehicle rammed into his Honda Activa on Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur on Monday morning.

The victim was identified as Harpal Singh, who was rushed to a Dera Bassi hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

As per the police, Harpal was on his way to Chandigarh from Patiala when the accident took place around 6am. He was not wearing a helmet, the police said.

Cops are scanning the footage of surveillance cameras installed near the accident spot to get clues about the accused driver, who fled the scene.

An FIR has been registered against the driver.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

The mystery of India’s low coronavirus death rate
Oct 12, 2020 23:09 IST
GST Council meeting ends, no consensus on states’ compensation: Nirmala Sitharaman
Oct 12, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: AB de Villiers special floors KKR in Sharjah
Oct 12, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Simply unethical’: UN warns against pursuing herd immunity to stop Covid
Oct 13, 2020 00:35 IST

latest news

Nagaland students ban movement of govt vehicles; put stir on hold after minister’s death
Oct 13, 2020 00:49 IST
Power outage in Mumbai: Police control room affected for three hours
Oct 13, 2020 00:47 IST
Notice to James Hotel for defaulting on ₹93-lakh property tax
Oct 13, 2020 00:47 IST
Healthcare facilities in Mumbai equipped with enough diesel to operate ventilators, ICUs in case of power outage: Civic corporation
Oct 13, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.