Home / Cities / Patiala Police forms special teams to study accident blackspots

Patiala Police forms special teams to study accident blackspots

The teams will be led by the station house officer of the area concerned and constitute of stakeholders such as traffic in-charge, motor vehicle inspector, NHAI project manager, engineers, municipal councillors/sarpanch, besides representatives of the general public.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

So far 55 accident blackspots have been identified in the district. (ISTOCK)

In a bid to remove the underlying causes for accidents, Patiala Police, in coordination with other departments and the civil society, has constituted 25 accident resolution teams (ARTs) to study all accident blackspots in the district and suggest remedies with respect to road engineering and other related causes.

The teams will be led by the station house officer of the area concerned and constitute of stakeholders such as traffic in-charge, motor vehicle inspector, NHAI project manager, engineers, municipal councillors/sarpanch, besides representatives of the general public.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vikramjeet Singh Duggal said so far, 55 accident blackspots have been identified in the district and every ART has been tasked with visiting and inspecting the blackspots in their respective jurisdictions

The teams will visit the accident blackspot, identify and study the causes of accidents and suggest both short-term and long-term actionable points to reduce accidents in the area.

“The recommendation would be sent to the department concerned for implementation of the solution at the earliest,” he said.

