Patiala's covid patients spike from 200 to 900 over past month

Of 901 patients, 701 (78%) added since June 19; 510 active cases, with 376 cured; civil surgeon says residents hiding travel history

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 21:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Health workers in PPE collecting a sample for covid-19 in Patiala last week. (HT file )

Patiala Around 80% of the district’s 901 patients to date have been reported over the past month starting June 19, data with the district health department shows. On June 19, the district had 200 patients, a number that is now over four times. This means that of 901 patients now, 701 (78%) have been added since. The district recorded its first covid-19 patient on March 29.

There are 510 active cases in the district, while 376 have been cured. The district has seen 15 deaths, with 34,887 samples tested and 32,138 coming out negative. Over 1,700 reports are pending.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said, “People’s lack of cooperation is the main reason behind surge in positive cases. They are hiding their travel history and not reporting contacts accurately. Still, we are doing our best to trace contacts and also conducting house-to-house surveys.”

He, however, added, “There are 5% cases, where the source of infection is clear.” Another doctor, who is the in-charge of a containment zone, said, “We are struggling to get cooperation of people. There are 3,500 persons in this area. Around 500 are not letting us do their screening.”



