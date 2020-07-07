Patiala village army jawan killed in encounter with terrorists

Army jawan Rajwinder Singh, 29, of Dodra village in Samana subdivision, was killed during an encounter of security forces with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday.

A pall of gloom descended in the area after the family came to know about the death. Rajwinder’s father Avtar Singh said, “He was the sole breadwinner of the family. He had called me up on Monday and inquired about preparations regarding construction of the new house. He was to visit us on July 18.”

He is survived by his parents and an elder brother.

Police and civil administration reached the spot to oversee arrangements for Rajwinder’s last rites, whose mortal remains are expected to reach by Wednesday.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 50 lakh, along with government job to a family member in the 53 Rashtriya Rifles.

The CM said the state government will provide all possible support to the bereaved family.