Patient at AIIMS for surgery follow-up found hanging

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:24 IST

By Rhythma Kaul,

New Delhi

A 32-year-old man allegedly hanged himself inside a bathroom at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi when he went there on Thursday for a follow-up after surgery.

The hospital has reported at least three deaths, allegedly by suicide, in the past one month. Two patients and one a resident doctor in the psychiatry department have taken their own lives.

Thursday’s incident took place in the old OPD block where trauma emergency cases are being currently assessed, as the hospital’s trauma centre has been converted into a full-fledged Covid-19 hospital.



According to hospital sources, the man was a registered patient and had undergone a trauma surgery in July 2019. “He had come for a follow up. He was advised admission and while formalities were being done, he seemed to have disappeared and his body was found in one of the bathrooms,” the hospital source said.

According to reports, the man was found hanging with a plastic pipe used for glucose drips. He was rushed to the emergency, where doctor declared him brought dead.

The Hauz Khas police station was informed about the incident. The matter is being investigated.

Psychiatrists have started taking rounds, especially coronavirus disease (Covid-19) isolation wards, to pick up early signs of anxiety, depression, etc., among patients and counsel them.

“There is a lot of stress that patients feel, more so in Covid-19 wards, as there’s hardly any human interaction due to staff wearing personal protection gear. Even for health care workers, it is a stressful situation as many are not able to connect with their families,” said Dr Rakesh Chadda, head of psychiatry department, AIIMS.

“Since last week, one senior doctor and a senior resident from the psychiatry department takes regular rounds in wards to observe patients and staff to identify signs of mental health issues,” he added.

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan, while formally inaugurating the out patient department block at AIIMS on Thursday, also said focus should be on ensuring the hospital functions in a “problem-free” manner.

