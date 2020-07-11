Patient flees from hospital, collapses, dies

A 50-year-old patient, who fled from Shastri Nagar civic hospital in Dombivli on Thursday night, was found lying on the footpath near the hospital. Locals shot a video and circulated it on social media following which hospital staffers found the patient after three hours. He later succumbed at the hospital. The patient had tested negative for Covid-19 on Tuesday, his second test report is awaited.

According to staffers of the Covid hospital, the patient was admitted on July 7 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and fled on Thursday around 9pm. However, he collapsed on the footpath nearby. Locals gathered and shot a video which was then circulated on social media. In the video the patient wearing a mask was seen lying restless on the footpath.

“Locals tried asking the patient about his whereabouts but he could not respond. Locals did not touch him suspecting he was a Covid patient. He was lying on the footpath for almost three hours. After locals called Shastri Nagar hospital, he was attended by a hospital employee around 12.30am. He was taken back to the hospital where he was declared dead,” said Mahesh Nimbalkar, a social activist, who shared the video on Thursday night.

Suhasini Badekar, chief medical officer of the hospital, said, “The first test report of the patient came negative. On Thursday night when our staffers were busy handling two Covid deaths at the ICU, he managed to flee.”

“When we couldn’t find him, we checked the toilets and the hospital premises. Later we got information about a man lying on the footpath nearby and found that it was the same patient. He was bought back to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. His Covid-19 test report is awaited,” she added.

Earlier in April, a quarantined patient had fled from the toilet of the hospital.

Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has assured to order an inquiry. “We will check and inquire about the incident and take needful action,” he said.