Patients in home isolation told to dispose of medical waste in yellow bags R

The Greater Noida authority has asked asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in home isolation and those in home quarantine to dispose of biomedical waste such as used masks, gloves among other items separately in yellow coloured garbage bags.

The authority officials said that kin of asymptomatic patients and suspected patients who are isolating or quarantining at home need to buy yellow coloured bags for storing waste, and these bags will be picked up by a private agency. The hazardous waste will then be treated by a second private agency hired by the authority.

“We have issued an official order and made it compulsory for the people to buy a yellow bag and store the waste in it. We have also engaged a private agency AG Enviro Infra Pro Private Limited to collect the waste from the houses where infected or suspected patients live. This agency will store the hazardous waste such as mask, gloves and other such waste collected in the yellow bags,” said Deep Chandar, additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority.

The authority has tasked Synergy Biomedical Waste Private Limited to treat hazardous waste. “AG Environ will collect the hazardous waste from houses and then hand it over to Synergy that will treat this waste scientifically at its Meerut plant. We have taken effective measures to ensure that the risk of others being infected out of this hazardous waste is eliminated,” said Chandar.

The authority has asked the district health department to ensure all households with asymptomatic and suspected patients make due arrangements for segregation and collection of biomedical waste in line with the new order. One kilogram packet of yellow garbage bag containing at least 40 of them costs around ₹135 in the marker, said officials.

Residents, many of whom had been demanding separate waste collection, have welcomed the authority’s move and want its strict implementation. “The Greater Noida authority must enforce this rule strictly because it can be risky to dispose of hazardous biomedical waste casually. The authority should have enforced this rule ever since Covid-19 cases had started to surface. We hope that it will be enforced on priority,” said Harendra Bhati, founder of Active Citizen team, a citizen’s group.

“Those in home isolation or quarantine should also help the authority by segregating the hazardous waste and hand it over to the designated person only,” said Davendra Tiger, president of Greater Noida federation of RWAs, an umbrella body of resident welfare association.

Till August 5, the Gautam Budh Nagar district had 254 patients in home isolation.

Greater Noida authority estimates that at least 20 kg of biomedical waste from households with Covid-19 patients will be collected daily.