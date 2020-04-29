Patients kept waiting, some given preferential treatment at Covid-19 sampling centre

Inaugurated with much fanfare earlier in April, the Covid-19 testing centre at Sanjay Nagar Hospital has not turned out to be the succour it was promised to be. Patients said they were kept waiting for hours before the staff arrived and many of them complained that a few persons, who appeared to have been recommended by unidentified officials, were given preference in the queue.

“I was waiting for testing my 46-year-old brother, who was complaining of cough for the past few days. We arrived at the sampling centre at 8am Wednesday but were kept waiting for hours. When the staff finally arrived at noon, they told us that they will initially test four to five persons recommended by some officials. So all other patients were again made to wait for hours while the four to five persons got tested ahead of others,” Ajeet Chauhan, a resident of Bhood Bharat Nagar near Vijay Nagar, said.

Another resident Sachin Kumar had come around 9am with his 76-year-old father from Bajaria.

“We kept waiting and my father also had bouts of breathlessness as he is a heart patient. Initially, we were told by a person at the sampling centre that the staff will come by 11pm. But no one arrived. They came only by noon. My father’s Covid-19 test is required as we went to a hospital and doctors told us that we will have to get him tested for Covid-19 first,” Kumar said.

Another woman from Nandgram said the gloves used at the sampling centre were unclean and could pose a risk to those giving their samples.

“I came here at 11am and no health care staff member was present. Since I am a media person, I tried calling up the chief medical officer but he did not take calls and disconnected my call. It is a sad state of affairs as patients were waiting since morning and no one was attending to them,” she said, requesting that she not be named.

The sampling centre has also come under fire from health care professionals. Dr Deepa Tyagi, chief medical superintendent of the Women Hospital, said the reports of a 25-year-old woman who delivered a child on April 25 is still awaited.

“Initially, we had no PPE kits to get the delivery of the woman done and we had to use kits meant for use for HIV patients. Her sampling was also done but she is still in isolation at our hospital and breastfeeding her child. Her reports are yet to arrive. In case she turns out to be positive, her baby is also at risk of getting infected. Further, the sampling of our 50 nurses and staff was also done after this centre got inaugurated on April 7,” Dr Tyagi said.

“My staff are yet to get their reports. We have received 50 PPE kits for carrying out deliveries. But the stock will soon be exhausted as 12-15 deliveries are happening each day,” she said.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey did not revert to detailed queries sent to him over the issue.

Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said, “We will inquire about the issues at the sampling centre. Patients should come for testing between 11am and 4pm. The reports of the Women Hospital staff will also be made available to them soon and other test reports that are pending will be expedited. There has been some delay in getting reports.”