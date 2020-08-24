Patients take part in drawing contest at Covid hospital

Sections
Away from their loved ones, 81 Covid-19 patients at the Covid hospital in Ambernath’s Dental College marked Ganesh Chaturthi by trying their hand at drawing. Dheeraj Chavan,...

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 17:00 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Away from their loved ones, 81 Covid-19 patients at the Covid hospital in Ambernath’s Dental College marked Ganesh Chaturthi by trying their hand at drawing. Dheeraj Chavan, additional chief officer of the Ambernath Municipal Council (AMC), floated the idea to organise a drawing competition.

The patients, who are battling Covid-19 infection, were provided with paper, pencil and colours. The event saw enthusiastic response from the patients with a 70-year-old woman also taking part. Some drew flowers or Ganpati to mark the occasion, while others focused on the theme of Covid-19.

“Since it is a festive season, many patients at the centre might be missing their families. To keep them engaged and give them positive vibes, we decided to hold a drawing competition for the patients. Most of them participated and showcased their talent,” said Chavan.

He added, “We did not inform them about the competition beforehand and kept it as a surprise to make them feel good. We chose eight winners who were delighted.”



The winners were rewarded with prizes.

