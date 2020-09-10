Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / PAU alumnus Dr Baljit Singh to lead Usask vice-president research office

PAU alumnus Dr Baljit Singh to lead Usask vice-president research office

In yet another feat for Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), its alumnus Dr Baljit Singh presently, who is currently serving as veterinary medicine dean, University of Calgary,...

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 23:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Dr Baljit Singh

In yet another feat for Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), its alumnus Dr Baljit Singh presently, who is currently serving as veterinary medicine dean, University of Calgary, Alberta, has been selected to lead the vice-president research office at the University of Saskatchewan (USask), Canada.

Dr Singh has carved a niche as a researcher, educator and administrator. He did his bachelor’s in veterinary science and animal husbandry, master’s in veterinary science from PAU, doctorate degree from University of Guelph, Canada, and post-doctoral training at Texas A&M University and Columbia University, New York.

Having long association of 17 years with USask, Dr Singh has served as associate research dean at its Western College of Veterinary Medicine from 2011 to 2016. The thrust of his research has been on lung inflammation, the work for which he has been awarded nearly $11 million.

He has also played a significant role in strengthening international collaborations by leading ‘One Health’ research programme in food safety, infectious disease control and public policy, and training students from more than 20 universities in Canada and other countries. Dr Singh has supervised the research training of nearly 90 undergraduate, graduate and post-doctoral students.



A highly decorated scientist, Dr Singh is a recipient of the highest teaching honour in Canada — the 3M National Teaching Fellowship — besides USask Provost’s Prize for Innovative Practice of Teaching and Learning, USask’s Master Teacher Award and Carl J Norden Distinguished Teacher Award.

In addition, he has been conferred with Outstanding Veterinary Anatomist Award by the American Association of Veterinary Anatomists and Pfizer Award for Research Excellence. Dr Singh is also a fellow of American Association of Anatomists and Canadian Academy of Health Sciences.

PAU vice-chancellor Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon congratulated Dr Baljit Singh for this outstanding achievement. He said, “PAU feels proud of its alumnus for scaling new heights and bringing recognition to his alma-mater in the international arena.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Sep 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Sep 10, 2020 21:16 IST
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
Sep 10, 2020 22:07 IST
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST

latest news

Ludhiana traffic cops identify 10 black spots in city
Sep 10, 2020 23:47 IST
One dead, one injured after speeding car hits motorcycle in South City 2
Sep 10, 2020 23:45 IST
HSVP to inspect 34 pvt schools for building plan violations, EWS admissions
Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
Gurugram: DTCP to mark unauthorised colonies on district urban plan, more demolition drives on the anvil
Sep 10, 2020 23:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.