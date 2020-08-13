PAU announces entrance exam dates for admission to UG courses

In an unprecedented move, Punjab Agricultural University has announced the dates for Common Entrance Test (CET) and Agriculture Aptitude Test (AAT) for admission to its various academic courses.

Earlier on July 31, the university had cancelled the entrance exams for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2020-21 in view of Covid-19 pandemic

Giving details, PAU registrar, Rajinder Singh Sidhu said that the dates were announced after the Punjab government issued guidelines on the conduct of entrance exams for admission to colleges and universities.

The AAT exam will be held on August 31 and CET exam on September 9, however, students are advised to visit the PAU website regularly for the latest updates.

Vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon said that in view of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the entrance examination will be decentralised. “Instead of conducting it at one center, the examination will now be held at various centers including Ludhiana, Bathinda, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur,” he said.