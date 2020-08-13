Sections
Home / Cities / PAU announces entrance exam dates for admission to UG courses

PAU announces entrance exam dates for admission to UG courses

Earlier on July 31, the university had cancelled the entrance exams for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2020-21 in view of Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

In an unprecedented move, Punjab Agricultural University has announced the dates for Common Entrance Test (CET) and Agriculture Aptitude Test (AAT) for admission to its various academic courses.

Earlier on July 31, the university had cancelled the entrance exams for admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2020-21 in view of Covid-19 pandemic

Giving details, PAU registrar, Rajinder Singh Sidhu said that the dates were announced after the Punjab government issued guidelines on the conduct of entrance exams for admission to colleges and universities.

The AAT exam will be held on August 31 and CET exam on September 9, however, students are advised to visit the PAU website regularly for the latest updates.



Vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon said that in view of Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the entrance examination will be decentralised. “Instead of conducting it at one center, the examination will now be held at various centers including Ludhiana, Bathinda, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dial-up dreams to Wi-Fi wonderland
Aug 13, 2020 23:48 IST
NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project
Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST
India must focus on digital infrastructure, data protection laws
Aug 13, 2020 23:46 IST
Digital archives keep track of lost websites, lapsed domain names from the early years
Aug 13, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.