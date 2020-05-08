Sections
PAU cautions farmers against desert locust attack in Punjab

The advisory has been issued after locust sightings in Fazilka

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

PAU has issued the advisory keeping in view the heat-driven continuous breeding activity of locusts in the Middle East and Pakistan. (AFP Photo)

Agri scientists at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have cautioned farmers against a possible desert locust attack in the border areas of Punjab and Rajasthan.

The advisory has been issued after locust sightings in Fazilka, and considering the heat-driven continuous breeding activity of locusts in the Middle East and Pakistan.

Entomology department head PK Chhuneja said in the last couple of weeks, small groups of hoppers (wingless nymphs) had been witnessed in some areas of Rajasthan and Punjab. “These locusts are sneaking into India from Pakistan. They are likely to arrive in swarms and damage the vegetation in the border areas of Rajasthan and Punjab,” he said.

Chhuneja added that swarms of locusts invaded India during monsoon. But they appeared in January and February this year due to climatic changes.



He added that if farmers observed any activity of hoppers or flying locusts, they must immediately inform PAU or the Punjab agriculture department to suppress their invasion.

“The hoppers, which move by jumping, can be crushed under wide-wheel vehicles. The flying locusts can be scared away by creating loud drumming sounds or by using torches,” the PAU advisory read.

