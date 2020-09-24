Sections
PAU experts dwell on aspects of farming

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 22:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Several agricultural experts delved upon aspects of farming during a live session conducted by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday.

Dr TS Riar, additional director communication, thanked farmers and farm women for their large scale participation in the virtual kisan mela on September 18-19.

He said that the mela received an overwhelming response from farmers of adjoining states and PAU alumni residing across the globe.

Dr Riar added that the university has come up with an online system to provide PAU farm literature at the doorstep of farmers. Farmers can contact at 82880-57707 or email at businessmanager@pau.edu for details, he added.



Dr TS Dhillon, associate director (seeds), while speaking on seed availability, said that PAU has developed new vegetable kits, oilseeds kits and kitchen gardening kits for farmers and rural women. Those interested in purchasing improved and quality seed and kits can get information on Farm Inputs App or contact their nearby Krishi Vigyan Kendras, he said.

Dr Amarjit Singh, senior extension specialist (plant pathology), provided control measures for blast disease in paddy. He also responded to the queries of farmers during the fair.

Dr KS Suri, a senior entomologist, highlighted the importance of spray technologies. He also explained the management of fall armyworm in maize and aphids in paddy crop.

Dr Mahesh Narang, senior research engineer (farm machinery), provided tips for machinery selection and how to make efficient use of tractors. He also dwelt on the calibration of combine.

