PAU holds webinar for beekeepers

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Skill Development Centre of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a webinar for beekeepers here on Thursday.

A total of 76 members from the Progressive Beekeepers Association (PBKA) attended the online session, which was held under the guidance of Dr JS Mahal, director of extension education, PAU.

Dr TS Riar, associate director (skill development), welcomed the PBKA members and reviewed the activities of the club.

Dr Ramandeep Singh and Dr Shaina, resource persons from the School of Business Management, dwelt on honey branding and use of honey application, and provided tips for food safety standards licence, respectively.



