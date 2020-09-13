PAU holds webinar on suicide prevention

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) observed ‘World Suicide Prevention Day’ on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon called upon all the sections of the society to work together to prevent suicides in the country.

He mentioned the efforts of the university to strengthen family bonding and promote social brotherhood among farming families.

He said one must never hesitate to reach out for help. The PAU slogan ‘Karoge Gal Milega Hal’ (talking is healing) is getting a very good response from farmers, he said.

On the occasion, the department of human development and family studies, organised a webinar on the theme ‘Working Together to Prevent Suicide’ with the objective to widen the perspective and deepen the understanding of suicide and its prevention. The webinar was attended by 229 students and faculty members of the College of Community Science.

The resource persons for the webinar sessions were Dr Harprit Kaur, professor of psychology, Punjabi University, Patiala; and Dr Sarabjeet Singh, professor and head, agricultural journalism, languages and culture, PAU.

Dean, College of Community Science, PAU, Dr Sandeep Bains stressed the need and importance of celebrating the ‘World Suicide Prevention Day.’

Dr Sarabjeet Singh emphasised that suicide attempts have a ripple effect that impacts families, friends, colleagues, communities and societies. He explained how the growing intolerance, rage, anger and degrading human values are fuelling the suicidal tendencies and thoughts.

Dr Harprit Kaur in her presentation highlighted the value of psychological first aid, peer support and volunteerism for helping a person with suicidal ideation or depression.