PAU inks pact to commercialise sugarcane juice bottling technology

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) inked a pact with a Gujarat-based company for the commercialization of sugarcane juice bottling technology.

PAU’s director of research NS Bains and owner of the firm Gopal Jadav signed an agreement, according to which the university has offered non-exclusive rights to the company for the bottling of sugarcane juice by PAU within the country.

Bains congratulated Poonam Aggarwal Sachdev, principal scientist and head of the department of food science and technology; and Karanvir Gill, business manager, Punjab Agri-Business Incubator, for developing the technology of shelf-stable, preservative-free, ready to serve bottled sugar cane juice.

Giving details about the technology, Poonam revealed that the sugarcane juice is thermally processed to kill microorganisms and increase shelf life, thereby, offering a completely healthy and hygienic product in comparison to the roadside vendors.

Consultant (Scientific), technology marketing and IPR Cell, SS Chahal said that PAU has signed 236 MoAs and commercialised 57 technologies. The university has signed eight MoAs with various companies across the nation for sugarcane juice bottling technology.

PAU signs agreement with pune-based firm

For the commercialization of chilli hybrid CH 27, PAU entered into an agreement with Truegenic Seeds LLP, Pune, Maharashtra.

NS Bains said the pact would go a long way in disseminating PAU developed technologies to farmers.

The firm’s chief executive officer Suhas Barge said that Truegenic Seeds LLP is an upcoming hybrid seed company dealing in tropical vegetables.

Assistant vegetable breeder Salesh Jindal said: “CH 27 is a high yielding hybrid with multiple resistance to leaf curl virus, fruit rot and root-knot nematodes.

The plants are spreading and continue to bear fruits for a long time. Its fruits are light green, long, and medium in pungency.

The hybrid is suitable for powder making and processing purposes.” Jindal added that CH 27, developed by PAU, has been widely accepted by farmers in the North-Western parts of the country.