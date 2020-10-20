Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / PAU inks pact to commercialise sugarcane juice bottling technology

PAU inks pact to commercialise sugarcane juice bottling technology

The university has offered non-exclusive rights to the company for the bottling of sugarcane juice by PAU within the country.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University inks a pact Gujarat. (HT PHOTO)

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) inked a pact with a Gujarat-based company for the commercialization of sugarcane juice bottling technology.

PAU’s director of research NS Bains and owner of the firm Gopal Jadav signed an agreement, according to which the university has offered non-exclusive rights to the company for the bottling of sugarcane juice by PAU within the country.

Bains congratulated Poonam Aggarwal Sachdev, principal scientist and head of the department of food science and technology; and Karanvir Gill, business manager, Punjab Agri-Business Incubator, for developing the technology of shelf-stable, preservative-free, ready to serve bottled sugar cane juice.

Giving details about the technology, Poonam revealed that the sugarcane juice is thermally processed to kill microorganisms and increase shelf life, thereby, offering a completely healthy and hygienic product in comparison to the roadside vendors.



Consultant (Scientific), technology marketing and IPR Cell, SS Chahal said that PAU has signed 236 MoAs and commercialised 57 technologies. The university has signed eight MoAs with various companies across the nation for sugarcane juice bottling technology.

PAU signs agreement with pune-based firm

For the commercialization of chilli hybrid CH 27, PAU entered into an agreement with Truegenic Seeds LLP, Pune, Maharashtra.

NS Bains said the pact would go a long way in disseminating PAU developed technologies to farmers.

The firm’s chief executive officer Suhas Barge said that Truegenic Seeds LLP is an upcoming hybrid seed company dealing in tropical vegetables.

Assistant vegetable breeder Salesh Jindal said: “CH 27 is a high yielding hybrid with multiple resistance to leaf curl virus, fruit rot and root-knot nematodes.

The plants are spreading and continue to bear fruits for a long time. Its fruits are light green, long, and medium in pungency.

The hybrid is suitable for powder making and processing purposes.” Jindal added that CH 27, developed by PAU, has been widely accepted by farmers in the North-Western parts of the country.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Oct 21, 2020 01:13 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 21, 2020 01:46 IST

latest news

CM Nitish, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav trade barbs over jobs pledge
Oct 21, 2020 04:12 IST
Legal experts differ on Punjab govt’s agriculture bills, as advocate general counts on ‘exceptions’
Oct 21, 2020 03:56 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
US reports about 300,000 more deaths than usual during Covid-19 pandemic: CDC
Oct 21, 2020 03:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.