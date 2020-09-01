PAU ties up with private firm to market carrot variety

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has entered into an agreement with Ruchi Hi-Rich Seeds Private Limited, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for the commercialisation of PC 161 carrot variety, the license for which has been granted on a non- exclusive basis.

NS Bains, director of research, PAU, and Jagdish Kumar, vice-president (research and development, Ruchi Hi-Rich Seeds Private Limited, signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bains congratulated TS Dhillon, associate-director of seed, PAU, for developing PC 161 which has a very high yield potential and wide adaptability.

Gursahib Singh, additional director of research, PAU, congratulated the proprietors for sharing the responsibility of disseminating the technologies developed by PAU at the field level.

Bains added that PC 161 is a tropical variety and attains edible maturity in 90 days. The roots are sweet, rich in beta carotene with high juice content and its average root yield is 640 quintals per hectare, he added.

SS Chahal, consultant (scientific), technology marketing, and IPR Cell informed that PAU has signed 226 MoAs and commercialised 54 technologies, along with the commercialisation of hybrid lines of mustard, chilli, and brinjal varieties, Trichoderma, bio-fertilizers, leaf colour chart, forced solar circulation dryer, low alcoholic naturally carbonated beverage, sugarcane juice bottling, water testing, lucky seed drill, PAU cutter-cum-spreader, PAU super SMS, vegetable washing machine, honey heating-cum-filtration technologies, etc.