PAU V-C urges employees to withdraw stir, work as team

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon, who is currently battling coronavirus infection, has made an ardent appeal to the varsity employees to end their protest.

The appeal comes after the PAU employees’ union announced a pen-down strike from October 26 to press for their demands.

“Let us set an example by working together under the prevailing difficult circumstances and jointly serving the farming community,” the V-C stated in his appeal.

Dhillon told his colleagues that due to the Covid pandemic, the university is facing challenges of working with limited staff strength and has been trying to give the best of environment and facilities to its employees through the limited financial resources and as per the laid down rules/provisions.

“Promotions are being given to the employees and their other issues are also being examined. Some issues like the new pension scheme, the implementation of which is not solely in the domain of the university, have been taken up with the concerned quarters,” he added.

Dhillon said, “Sitting on dharna and sloganeering under the current situation is unfortunate and undesirable. It vitiates the conducive and peaceful working environment of the university. It must be understood that all decisions are taken as per the rules and keeping in view the varsity’s interests.”

“Farmers have high expectations from us. We all scientists and staff have to work as a team to live up to their expectations as well as remain relevant in a highly competitive environment. We cannot dither away from our responsibility,” his message read.

The V-C urged the protesting employee unions to shun their agitational approach and work together for the benefit of the farming community.