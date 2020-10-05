Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / PAU vegetable varieties identified for cultivation at national level

PAU vegetable varieties identified for cultivation at national level

PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon and NS Bains, director of research congratulated the faculty members for bringing glory to the university.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 21:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Four varieties of vegetables developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have been identified for cultivation at the national-level during the 38th annual group meeting of All India Coordinated Research Project (vegetable crops), held online.

Varieties include PBL-234 of brinjal for zone 4 (Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand) and zone 6 (Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Gujarat); Punjab Sona Cherry of tomato for zone 3 (Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands), zone 4 and zone 6; Punjab Barkat of bottle gourd for zone 5 (Chhattisgarh, Orissa and Andhra Pradesh), zone 7 (Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa) and zone 8 (Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry); and PP 225 of pumpkin for zone 6.

Variety PBL-234 is an early maturing long fruited variety of brinjal which is suitable for planting throughout the year and gives an average yield of 216 quintals/acre. Punjab Sona Cherry is a yellow-coloured indeterminate variety of cherry segments of tomato which is suitable for protected cultivation with an average yield of 425 quintals/acre.

Punjab Barkat is a long fruited tendered skin variety of bottle gourd, having an average yield of 226 quintals/acre. PP-225 is big sized (5-6 kg), thick golden-yellow fleshed variety of pumpkin with an average yield of 182 q/acre.

PAU vice-chancellor BS Dhillon and NS Bains, director of research, PAU congratulated AS Dhatt, additional director research (horticulture and food science)-cum-head, department of vegetable science and his team for bringing glory to the university at the national level.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

IAF chief Bhadauria does not rule out procurement of more Rafale fighter jets
Oct 05, 2020 22:02 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs RCB, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 05, 2020 22:01 IST
On directives of Priyanka Gandhi, 9-member Congress delegation meets Balrampur rape victim’s kin
Oct 05, 2020 21:59 IST
PAU vegetable varieties identified for cultivation at national level
Oct 05, 2020 21:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.