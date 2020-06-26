Pawar calls for action against hospitals for charging high fees

Sections
PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday raised concern over overcharging by private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

Pawar took a review meeting of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad at Council Hall on Friday. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, home minister Anil Deshmukh, health minister Rajesh Tope, Pune MP Girish Bapat, Srirang Barne, Amol Kolhe, Vandana Chavan, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and elected representatives were present.

Pawar instructed the administration to strictly follow the guidelines issued by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Pawar said, “If there are complaints that private hospitals are overcharging patients, administration need to initiate necessary action.”



Deputy chief minister Pawar said that already the administration had conducted meetings with private hospitals and instructed them not to overcharge Covid-19 patients.

Many elected members raised questions over bills issued by private hospitals.

NCP city unit president Chetan Tupe alleged that hospitals are selling medicare facility packages. Though patients are declared negative and staying in hospitals, hospitals are charging bills up to Rs50,000 for two-day stay.

Pawar later visited Pune Smart City’s control room and reviewed city’s Covid-19 dash board.

Tope said, “Pune city need to follow Mumbai regarding virus prevention measures. Many good practices emerged in Mumbai to handle Covid-19 situation and Pune must adopt it.”

Kin of cops who died of Covid-19 can stay in quarters

Home minister Anil Deshmukh said, “Some police personnel died due to Covid-19. The state government has decided to allow their family members to stay in quarters till the retirement of that employee.

