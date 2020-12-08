Pawar meets defence min to clear Purandar airport land acquisition

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar, on Tuesday, meet Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the proposed International airport at Purandar, outside Pune.

As Pawar was meeting Rajnath Singh in New Delhi during the nation-wide farmers’ protest, eyebrows were raised in political circles, but Pawar himself clarified that he went to discuss the land acquisition issue at the proposed Purandar airport in Pune district.

The airport site for Purandar is finalised and the administration had prepared various options for land acquisition. Recently, Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar instructed the district administration to speed up the process for land acquisition for the airport.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao had earlier said, “We had prepared various options for land acquisition. Even two to three meetings had been happened for same issue.”