Sections
Home / Cities / Pawar tells BMC civic chief to share Covid prevention steps with Pune

Pawar tells BMC civic chief to share Covid prevention steps with Pune

PUNE: With Pune reporting more Covid-19 positive cases than Mumbai for the past two days, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister, on Friday asked Brihanmumbai...

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:42 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: With Pune reporting more Covid-19 positive cases than Mumbai for the past two days, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister, on Friday asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to guide the Pune administration to take steps to contain the virus spread. Pawar on Friday invited Iqbal to Pune.

The minister took the meeting at the VIP circuit house attended by Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, officer on special duty at Pune division Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, PCMC commissioner Sharavan Hardikar and other IAS officers.

Pawar instructed Iqbal to share the Mumbai coronavirus prevention measures with the Pune administration.

Iqbal underlined the need for contact tracing, testing, infrastructure improvement, bed management and containment zone policy implemented in Mumbai.



After the meeting, Pawar said, “Mumbai has been successful in controlling the spread of Covid-19. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad need to follow and execute the capital’s good practices. Steps need to be taken to ensure critical patients get timely medical attention. As finance minister, I would ensure that fund does not become a hindrance for treatment.”

The deputy chief minister instructed officials to take care of institutional quarantine facilities in the city.

Contact tracing is the key

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the civic body ramped up contact tracing, especially in slums, and municipal wards after the first few cases were reported in Mumbai in March. “We mainly concentrated on testing, ambulance management, bed management and medical and para medical staff management. It helped to bring down Covid cases in the city,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

YCMH counselling centre provides a healing touch to mental health during pandemic
Jul 17, 2020 21:39 IST
Retired army man rushed to PGI with bullet injury
Jul 17, 2020 21:37 IST
‘India is among five nations with the lowest G20 carbon ‘food-print’
Jul 17, 2020 21:35 IST
Vettel fastest in rain-soaked 2nd practice for Hungarian Grand Prix
Jul 17, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.