Pawar tells BMC civic chief to share Covid prevention steps with Pune

PUNE: With Pune reporting more Covid-19 positive cases than Mumbai for the past two days, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister, on Friday asked Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to guide the Pune administration to take steps to contain the virus spread. Pawar on Friday invited Iqbal to Pune.

The minister took the meeting at the VIP circuit house attended by Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, officer on special duty at Pune division Saurabh Rao, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, PCMC commissioner Sharavan Hardikar and other IAS officers.

Pawar instructed Iqbal to share the Mumbai coronavirus prevention measures with the Pune administration.

Iqbal underlined the need for contact tracing, testing, infrastructure improvement, bed management and containment zone policy implemented in Mumbai.

After the meeting, Pawar said, “Mumbai has been successful in controlling the spread of Covid-19. Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad need to follow and execute the capital’s good practices. Steps need to be taken to ensure critical patients get timely medical attention. As finance minister, I would ensure that fund does not become a hindrance for treatment.”

The deputy chief minister instructed officials to take care of institutional quarantine facilities in the city.

Contact tracing is the key

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the civic body ramped up contact tracing, especially in slums, and municipal wards after the first few cases were reported in Mumbai in March. “We mainly concentrated on testing, ambulance management, bed management and medical and para medical staff management. It helped to bring down Covid cases in the city,” he said.