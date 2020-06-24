Sections
Home / Cities / Pay Rs500 fine or face police case for mask violation

Pay Rs500 fine or face police case for mask violation

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner empowered the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff to take action against residents found in public and private places in the city without...

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Pune municipal commissioner empowered the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) staff to take action against residents found in public and private places in the city without wearing face mask. The drive will begin from Thursday.

The commissioner on Wednesday issued the order and empowered ward officers, sanitary inspectors and medical staff to take action in the city.

PMC officers can now slap a fine of Rs500 on mask violators and even file a police case as per Indian Penal Code by using Article 188.

Solid waste management department head Gyaneshwar Molak said, “The drive against not wearing a mask would start from Thursday. Our intention is not to collect fines, but ensure that citizens use masks.”



Though the state government has made it mandatory for residents to use mask while stepping out from homes, many are seen not following the instruction.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said, “Recently the state government raised concerns as many residents in the city were found not using masks after the lockdown relaxations were eased. I have instructed the police and municipal corporation to take action if residents are not heeding to the appeals.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED attaches ₹24-cr assets of realty firm
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
Six months on, business partner held for killing woman in Kharar
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.