Pay salaries to doctors or we will hit the streets: AAP to MCDs

New Delhi:

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said it would start a protest if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled municipal corporations do not clear the salaries of doctors in hospitals under their jurisdiction in three days.

“The whole world is going through the Covid-19 pandemic, which is the worst-ever crisis in the history of mankind. Our country India is also hit by this pandemic and the medical fraternity is relentlessly working to save the citizens. The doctors, nurses, paramedics, other health officials are trying their best to provide the best health facility to all of us,” said AAP’s national spokesperson and Rajendra Nagar MLA Raghav Chadha.

He said, “It is unfortunate that in Delhi, the capital of India, the medical staff in two hospitals under the BJP-ruled MCD have not received their salaries since March. We all talk about respecting doctors, we salute them, and the central government showered flowers from fighter jets to show respect to our Covid warriors. But the BJP cannot pay their salaries.”

Spokesperson for AAP and Kalkaji MLA Atishi said, it is very “saddening to see that the BJP has not paid the salaries of doctors of Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital in the time of Covid pandemic . “...The AAP govt has already disbursed the required amount to the MCDs but due to BJP’s corruption, the doctors are not getting the salary...When the audit of North MCD was done, financial irregularities of more than three thousand crores was found. In the South MCD also, financial irregularities of more than Rs 1,250 crore were found,” Atishi alleged.

She said, “The MCDs get money from taxes, property taxes, advertisement, etc., but the BJP leaders put this money on their pocket. They do the same with the money given to the MCDs by the Delhi government.”

Chadha said, “AAP demands that BJP should not violate the rights of doctors. They should immediately pay the salaries of the doctors who are working relentlessly in the times of pandemic. The BJP has no right to disrespect the health workers and Covid warriors of Delhi. If the BJP cannot respect the health workers of Delhi, then at least they should uphold the rights of the doctors by giving them their salaries...If the BJP does not pay the salaries of the doctors within three days, then AAP will launch a huge protest. We challenge the MCDs that if they do not pay the salaries of the doctors, then AAP will take to the streets for the rights of the health workers.”

In response, the Delhi unit of BJP said, “People of Delhi very well understand that the municipal corporations are passing through extreme financial crunch for almost the last decade and the crisis has worsened ever since the AAP government came to power in Delhi. Before making allegations against municipal bodies, Raghav Chadha should ask CM Arvind Kejriwal why his government is giving grants as per the third Delhi Finance Commission’s (DFC) recommendations at a time when they ought to have got payments as per the fifth DFC report.”

“The AAP government accepted the fourth DFC recommendations for increased payments to municipal corporations in 2018 after ignoring them for four years but has kept its implementation in abeyance. Despite financial constraints, municipal bodies are trying their best to pay their employees and provide civic amenities to citizens. If Raghav Chadha has any concern for the people of Delhi, he should ask CM Kejriwal to start paying municipal bodies as per the fourth DFC recommendations,” it said.