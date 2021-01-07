PCB’s “e- chhawani” portal busy with user transactions since launch on Jan 1

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has begun implementing an e- chhawani (portal) project and has received an encouraging response since the initiative began on January 1.

It has received 22 applications for trade licences and earned Rs 18 lakh as fees. It has also received 32 complaints related to public grievances in a span of seven days on the portal.

In what is phase one of the project, e-chhawani brings diverse services for residents of the Cantonment area through an online portal, like lodging public grievances, submitting applications for trade licences, making online payments through the “m-Collect” module, and submitting online applications for renewal- cum -extension of lease. The general public can access these services at https://pune.cantt.gov.in.

PCB CEO Amit Kumar said, “We have received 32 complaints related to street light and sanitation and 87 per cent of them have been addressed. Also we have earned fees for issuing certificates and online tax payments to the tune of Rs 18 lakh. The portal is highly interactive and a large number of cantonment residents are opting for the platform which is user friendly and makes the entire process transparent and accountable.”

The Director General of Defence Estates started the e-Chhawani project under the directions of the Defence Secretary.

The project is seen as a major step towards smart governance and to ensure online grievance management in all 62 cantonment boards across the country.

Initially, five Cantonment boards, comprising Delhi, Secunderabad, Pune, Agra and Lucknow have been identified for the pilot project.

“The main aim of the portal is to provide citizen centric services to the cantonment residents online where they don’t have to physically visit the cantonment board. Moreover, there is a detailed complaint log where the responsibility is fixed,” Kumar said.

The PCB is planning to include services like building plans, water connections and other public services to the platform in the near future.