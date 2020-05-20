PCMC out of red zone, decision on new guidelines by May 22

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been excluded as a red zone by the government of Maharashtra, for the fourth phase of the lockdown.

PCMC has reported seven deaths and 242 Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive cases as of May 20.

“The new guidelines will come into effect from May 22 and will continue until May 31, though the details are still being worked out,” said Shravan Hardikar, PCMC commissioner, adding, “We are still figuring out on how to execute the order. There could be certain restrictions which we will announce after consulting with the government.”

He further added that shops will be open for business, but there will be restrictions in the market areas.

“It will all depend upon how people behave and follow the government guidelines. We are giving a slight liberty to the people in PCMC, for they followed the earlier restrictions well, but that does not mean the Coronavirus is gone. If there is even an increase in the cases again, we will have to rethink the freedom offered. We will have to be vigilant , follow social distancing and have stringent hand hygiene to keep the twin cities free of further cases,” Hardikar said.

Last week, PCMC allowed for 33 per cent of employees of each company in the urban township to return to work.

“We intend to extend it a bit, but only with the concurrence of the government. There is still a ban on travel from a red zone and we are thinking of allowing limited public transport if things go well; but the night curfew will continue and essential goods supply will also continue, but restaurants, malls, salons, schools and colleges will remain closed.”

Meanwhile, no housemaids are allowed in housing societies in the PCMC area, as most live in containment zones. “Definitely there will be a rethink on May 31. What we plan is that every resident will be responsible for their maid and we are going to ask every resident to fetch the maid from the gate after proper sanitisation and again drop them at the gate after work, so that contact tracing can be done in case something untoward happens,” said Kiran Wadgma, Palash Society, Wakad.