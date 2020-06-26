PCMC to launch drone surveillance in containment areas

Sections
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:18 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and PCMC police will be monitoring containment areas within civic limits to check violation by residents.

Anandnagar, Dapodi, Bhatnagar, Vitthalnagar, Ajantanagar, Bopkhel, Dighi and Kalewadi have been designated as hotspots by the civic administration.

PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “A discussion with the police has taken place and the containment areas will be covered by drones. Violators will face action.”

Hardikar said that residents must follow social distancing norms, mandatorily wear masks and avoid public spitting. Areas where violations are being observed will be sealed for a minimum of three days. PCMC sealed Pimpri Camp area after receiving complaints of violation of social distancing norms. PCMC police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi said “PCMC will procure drones and operate it after training our men.”



