PCMS doctors in Ludhiana silently protest delay in salary

Doctors wearing black ribbons as a sign of protest at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Not paid for two months, as many as 20 Punjab Civil Medical Service (PCMS) doctors at the Ludhiana civil hospital held a silent protest on Saturday by wearing black ribbons while continuing to serve the patients.

Not paid for March and April, the PCMS doctors were joined in protest by all doctors at the hospital.

Dr Rohit Rampal from the PCMS Association, Ludhiana civil hospital, said, “Even when doctors are battling the Covid-19 outbreak by putting their lives at stake, they are not being paid on time. We do not want the patients to suffer, so did not stop work. But, we will continue to wear black ribbons as a sign of protest till our salaries are released.”

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Geeta Kataria said the state government was aware of the matter and working to release the doctors’ salaries.

PARAMEDIC STAFF’S STRIKE ENTERS DAY 2

Demanding hike in the salary and insurance cover of staff nurses and contractual staff, paramedical staff of the civil hospital continued their strike for the second day on Saturday, hitting services at the hospital.

The paramedical staff comprises staff nurses, operation theatre technicians, ward helpers and sweepers. The staff have also demanded regularisation of their services as they were working on a meagre salary even amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

While the staff nurses are getting Rs 6,500 per month, others are paid Rs 4,500.

A delegation of the staff members met deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal on Saturday.

One of the staff members, requesting anonymity, said the DC had assured that the administration will work on providing them insurance cover, but the salaries will not be enhanced.

“The DC met the paramedical staff on Saturday. They will be returning to work,” said SMO Dr Kataria.

Extending support to the protesting staff, district president of Youth Akali Dal (YAD), Gurdeep Singh Gosha, said health workers were battling the Covid crisis as warriors and the state government should immediately accept their demands.