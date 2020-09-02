PCTE students shine in university exams

As many as six final year students of bachelor of arts in travel and tourism management of PCTE Group of Institutes secured top positions in IK Gujral Punjab Technical University examinations.

Sabitra Sharma bagged the first position with 9 SGPA and Jaskaran Kaur clinched the second position with 8.8 SGPA. Dorji Wangmo, Sandeep Singh, Shruti Sharma, and Tarunpreet Kaur shared the third position with 8.6 SGPA.

Topper Sabitra Sharma said, “The three years spent in this college were the best days of my life. I was able to interact with people from different parts of the world and share great experiences. I would like to thank all my lecturers who guided me with their knowledge and skills.”

Jaskaran Kaur, who bagged the second position, said “I’m feeling grateful to my teachers as they were right beside me all along. They’ve made me so excited and passionate about my career and my life. I’ve taken their advice to do everything humanly possible to make my mark in the world.”

Manish Kumar, head of department, tourism and travel management, said, “It is a proud moment for the department as we have bagged several positions in the university. It’s the result of the students’ consistent hard work and dedication.”

KNS Kang, director-general, PCTE, congratulated the students.